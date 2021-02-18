Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$82.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 32,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

