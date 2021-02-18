Windsor Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,034 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,636,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 528,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 120,246 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 497,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 199,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,847 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,209. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

