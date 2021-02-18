Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 2,493 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 3.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 871.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,369,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 667,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after buying an additional 152,789 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter.

CWB stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $90.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,231. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $92.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

