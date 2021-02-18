Wing (WING) Price Reaches $32.70

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Wing has a total market cap of $31.61 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be bought for about $32.70 or 0.00062765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.00374266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00079227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00085028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.00436556 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,997.36 or 0.86358473 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,466,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 966,413 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

