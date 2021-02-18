Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

WING traded down $3.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,037. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 150.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average of $141.65. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

