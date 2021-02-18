WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Shares Down 1%

Shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.41. 43,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 32,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,339,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund by 1,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund by 1,084.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter.

