WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESE) Stock Price Up 0%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESE)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $39.93. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESE. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000.

