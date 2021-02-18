WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.90 and last traded at $44.33. 789,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,032,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XSOE. Savior LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.