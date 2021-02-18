WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.07 and last traded at $68.34. 386,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 169,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

