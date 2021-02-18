WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.63. 42 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EUSC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period.

