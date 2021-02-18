WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.68. Approximately 10,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 10,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRW. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

