WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $44.91. Approximately 2,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) by 1,425.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,695 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.77% of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

