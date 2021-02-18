WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $44.91. Approximately 2,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) by 1,425.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,695 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.77% of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW)

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

