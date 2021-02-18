WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.14% of WNS worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $74.85 on Thursday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

