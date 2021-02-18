Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

