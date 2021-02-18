Woodcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83,076.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $799,275.09 and approximately $83,076.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0995 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,044.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.07 or 0.03736072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.20 or 0.00439220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $691.81 or 0.01355293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.42 or 0.00498433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.79 or 0.00459972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00324625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00028276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

