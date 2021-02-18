Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.61.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $271.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.