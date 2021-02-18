Workday (WDAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Workday to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $271.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.09 and its 200-day moving average is $222.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of -144.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.61.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

