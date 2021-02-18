Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $110.94, with a volume of 3699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.12.

The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WK shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,203,369.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,263 shares of company stock worth $10,063,940 over the last quarter. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 578.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Workiva by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Workiva by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.28.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.