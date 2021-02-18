Wownero Market Cap Hits $1.66 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Wownero has a market cap of $1.66 million and $16,574.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.66 or 0.00414531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00059021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00062197 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.78 or 0.00845633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00083173 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

