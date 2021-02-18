WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $708.22

Shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 708.22 ($9.25) and traded as high as GBX 842.80 ($11.01). WPP plc (WPP.L) shares last traded at GBX 830.60 ($10.85), with a volume of 1,375,100 shares.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 890 ($11.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.18 billion and a PE ratio of -4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 805.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 708.22.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

