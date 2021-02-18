Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $9.09 on Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 77.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $9.09 or 0.00017484 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded flat against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $596,263.21 and approximately $89,814.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.24 or 0.00375619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00059958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00078587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00424942 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00174335 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

