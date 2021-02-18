Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $158.32 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.30 billion and approximately $158.32 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $51,054.28 or 1.00018757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00164123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002862 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 123,388 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

