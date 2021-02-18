Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $210.53 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $210.53 or 0.00410788 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $833.78 million and $732.27 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 69.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.00415994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00059070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00083811 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.68 or 0.00420828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00028305 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,960,334 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.