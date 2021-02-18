WW International (WW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.
In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530 in the last ninety days. 12.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About WW International
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.
