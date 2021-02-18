WW International (WW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530 in the last ninety days. 12.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

