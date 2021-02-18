Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $630.02 Million

Analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) will announce $630.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $685.09 million and the lowest is $592.00 million. Wyndham Destinations posted sales of $981.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wyndham Destinations.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth about $3,811,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth about $632,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 16.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $53.84 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.63 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.