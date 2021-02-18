Xaya Market Cap Tops $4.34 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Xaya has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $6,008.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xaya has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0951 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,785,305 coins and its circulating supply is 45,643,178 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

