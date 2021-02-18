xBTC (xBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $54,132.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One xBTC token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.83 or 0.00527276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00084159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00075261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00081277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 84.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00035643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.11 or 0.00412963 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 5,138,078 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,023,226 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

xBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

