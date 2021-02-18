Xencor (XNCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Xencor to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Xencor stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,528. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.