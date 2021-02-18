Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1,418.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,951 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,300,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 633,844 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE XHR opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,301.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on XHR. B. Riley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.