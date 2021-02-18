XIO Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000046 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. XIO’s official website is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.