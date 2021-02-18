XML Financial LLC Acquires 11,143 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after acquiring an additional 282,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.65. 126,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

