XML Financial LLC Acquires 21,440 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.94. 20,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

