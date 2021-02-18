XML Financial LLC Acquires 6,212 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.10. 17,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.