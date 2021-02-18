XML Financial LLC Buys 2,514 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 2.2% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.78. 861,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,079,705. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.80.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.