XML Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 307.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,177 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,083,000 after buying an additional 3,673,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,008 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,744 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 107,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

