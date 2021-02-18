XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

PFXF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,937. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

