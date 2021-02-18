XML Financial LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,300,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,384,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.