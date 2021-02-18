XML Financial LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.4% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,908,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after purchasing an additional 373,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $7,135,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,613. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.31.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.