XML Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 58,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,514. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

