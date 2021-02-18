XML Financial LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.34. 83,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

