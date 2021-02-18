XML Financial LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,761. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88.

