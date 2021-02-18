XML Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,123,592. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

