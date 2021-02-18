XML Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 159.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.27. 396,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,035,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $111.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

