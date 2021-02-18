XML Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 293,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.56. 44,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,405. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

