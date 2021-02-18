XML Financial LLC Sells 11,085 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. XML Financial LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.61. 5,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,581. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $53.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

