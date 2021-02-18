XML Financial LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. XML Financial LLC owned 0.38% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 617.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

Shares of ONEY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $83.56.

