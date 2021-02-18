XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.22

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.22 and traded as high as $42.97. XOMA shares last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 31,742 shares.

XOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $429.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,206.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $223,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,430 shares in the company, valued at $436,743.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,767 in the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter valued at $237,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XOMA by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in XOMA by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in XOMA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

