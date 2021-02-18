XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 5.2%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.88 and last traded at $41.16. 886,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,653,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

