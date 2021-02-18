XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 393,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,136,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on XpresSpa Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in XpresSpa Group by 1,054.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XpresSpa Group by 216.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 731,314 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

