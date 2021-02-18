xRhodium (XRC) Trading Down 4% This Week

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00005163 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $3,084.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003077 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00040502 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00018784 BTC.

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,325,665 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,665 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

xRhodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.